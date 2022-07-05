Ava Max Responds To Shooting That Happened After Her Performance

Ava Max has released a statement on Instagram in the aftermath of a shooting that took place after her performance during Monday night's Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia. Ava posted the following on July 5th, "I am devastated at the shooting that happened after our show in Philly last night. She ended the statement by rallying for an end to gun violence. "I don't know what this country has come to. Everywhere we go we are terrified. We are traumatized. This needs to end. I pray everyone stays safe in the upcoming shows & events."