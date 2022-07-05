Charges Against July 4th Parade Shooter Announced

By Bill Galluccio

July 5, 2022

At Least 6 Dead After Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Chicago Suburb
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Illinois are charging the suspect accused of killing seven people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park with seven counts of first-degree murder. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said that Robert E. Crimo III could face dozens of other charges in connection with all of the victims who were injured in the horrific attack.

If convicted, Crimo will be sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

"In the courtroom, we will seek the maximum sentence against this offender. Not because we seek vengeance, but because justice and the healing process demand it," Rinehart said.

Officials said that Crimo planned the attack for weeks and legally purchased the rifle he used in the attack. On the morning of the parade, he climbed onto the roof of a business overlooking the route. From there, he fired around 70 shots randomly into the crowd, killing at least seven people and wounding nearly 40 others. Crimo then fled and managed to evade capture by wearing women's clothing.

He was apprehended several hours later after a brief chase.

"What should have been a celebration of freedom has ended in despair for our community. All of the people who died steps from here lost their freedom. All of it. Every ounce of freedom that they had. The freedom to love, the freedom to learn, and the freedom to live a full life. Their freedom matters too. We must do more, as we think and reflect on their freedom on this July 5," Rinehart said.

