Names Of Six Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims Released

Six of the seven victims have now been identified following the Highland Park parade shooting outside of Chicago. Those who were killed range from age 35 to 88. Most were from the Highland Park area and one was in town from Mexico visiting family.

According to USA Today, the victims are 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico, 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park, 88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park, and 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park.

There was a seventh victim that also died as a result of the fourth of July shooting who has not been identified. USA Today mentioned that there are several prayer gatherings being held throughout the city in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

“I’m furious because it does not have to be this way," Governor J.B. Pritzker stated in regards to the horrific event.

Family members and friends of the deceased detailed their loved ones as kind, loving, adventurous, and hard-working individuals.

"We only wish that he's remembered as a great person, a hard-working man, a great father and grandfather, charismatic, fun, a fighter and adventurer," Nicolas Toledo's granddaughter shared with USA Today.

21-year-old Robert Crimo has been taken into custody as a person of interest.