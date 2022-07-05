Doja Cat Pulls Off The Ultimate Y2K Era Look In Stunning New Photos

The Y2K-era fashion has made a big comeback in 2021 and 2022 and current stars like Doja have been looking to the stars of the late 1990s and early 2000s like Destiny's Child, Janet Jackson, and Missy Elliott for inspiration. An article by Aakruti Ganeshan explains, "Girl groups like Blaque, 3LW, and Destiny’s Child both popularized and cemented key aspects of the Y2K style— sporting low–waisted jeans, neon camisoles, and mesh shirts. The logomania and fixation on designer symbols that pervaded Y2K fashion were also inextricably linked to the legacy of Dapper Dan, a Harlem couturier who screen–printed luxury brand logos onto his own designs."

Doja has been giving fans their fix through social media posts as she recently underwent tonsil surgery, forcing her to cancel all of her tour dates for the rest of this year. Luckily, she's been super active online during her recovery.