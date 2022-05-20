Doja Cat Cancels Tour Dates Due To Tonsil Surgery: 'I Feel Horrible'

Doja Cat announced Friday (May 20) that she is canceling her upcoming festival and tour dates due to a pending surgery.

In a tweet, the "Woman" singer said she has to have surgery on her tonsils "asap," and while it's a routine surgery, the recovery "is going to take awhile due to swelling." She added she would be canceling her festival run this summer as well as her joint tour with The Weeknd.

"I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all," Doja Cat said.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat alluded to the tour cancellation after tweeting about her tonsil issues. "dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f-cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she said. She added that her tonsils got infected before the Billboard Music Awards and got a "nasty a-- growth" on her tonsil so they had to operate. While she went into (super gross) detail about the surgery, she told her fans "it hurt a lot but im ok."

The "Get Into It" singer was scheduled to perform at Hangout Music Festival, Glastonbury Festival, Longitude Festival and Wireless Festival this summer. Her joint tour with The Weeknd, which was postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled to kick off in July, with dates scheduled through September.

The Weeknd has not yet commented on the situation and it's unclear whether he will replace Doja Cat on the tour or cancel it altogether.