Florida Man Accused Of Throwing Hot Dog At Police Officer

A Florida man found himself behind bars for allegedly smacking a police officer with a hot dog, according to The Smoking Gun.

Jason Stoll, 47, of New Port Richey, was selling hot dogs in downtown St. Petersburg early Saturday (July 3) when authorities reportedly warned Stoll "numerous" times that he was violating a city ordinance. The 47-year-old man allegedly "ignored the warnings and continued to sell hot dogs in the roadway after the street closure permit ended," according to an arrest affidavit.

When the cop asked Stoll to close up shop, that's when the suspect got "extremely upset" and threw the bun and beef at the uniformed police officer, authorities allege. The officer wasn't hurt by the airborne food.

Stoll was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. He got an additional charge of resisting arrest for allegedly struggling with authorities as they tried to take him into custody. The 47-year-old was released the same day after posting a $2,650 bond.

This wasn't the first time Floridians used food to attack people. One man was jailed for allegedly throwing hot ramen noodles at a woman. A couple was arrested for throwing spaghetti at each other during a dispute.