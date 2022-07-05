Lil Uzi Vert Didn't 'Intentionally' Hit Fan With Cell Phone, Source Claims

"During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him," the source said. "He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance—he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual."



In the video, we can see Uzi pick up the phone and chuck it in the air during his performance of "Money Longer" at Wireless Festival on Friday, July 1. His statement was issued not long after videos of Uzi began to make the rounds on social media. In a TikTok video, the woman who was hit with the phone, who goes by Drilla G, revealed the bloody aftermath of her injuries. She shows her blood-soaked area where she was hit on her head and provides video of her being escorted away from the stage. Drilla G explained what happened when she was hit and said there was "some damaged caused" but didn't list the extent of her injuries.



See what she had to say about the incident in her video below.