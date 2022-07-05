Mick Jagger Reveals Which Rolling Stones Classic Keith Richards Hated

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" is one of the Rolling Stones's biggest hits but it turns out not every band member was on board with the song when they first wrote it in the 1960s. In the first episode of the BBC documentary series My Life as a Rolling Stone, Mick Jagger revealed that Keith Richards wasn't a fan of the chart-topping song.

"There’s this motel in Clearwater, Fla., and I remember sitting with Keith and writing the song 'Satisfaction,'" said Jagger per Ultimate Classic Rock. Andrew Oldham said, 'This is like a No. 1 single — this is great!' Keith was like, 'I don't really like it. It can't come out as a single.' And it went to No. 1 like instantly."

The song went on to become the band's first U.S. No. 1 hit in 1965 and is now regarded as a classic rock standard. Mick Jagger also spoke about the massive success of the song. "It was like a big moment. It became your signature tune, your cri de coeur, your sexuality, your controversy. You need to have that song that everyone remembers. It makes a huge change, and it also brings you into a much more confident era of writing, production and stuff."

My Life as a Rolling Stone commemorates the band's 60th anniversary and will be available to watch on Epix in the U.S. on August 7th.