Two Highland Park Parade Shooting Victims Identified

Victims of the Highland Park shooting that occurred during an annual Fourth of July Parade are being identified as investigations proceed. According to ABC7, six people were killed amongst a handful of injured citizens, and two have just been identified.

A 73-year-old man named Nicholas Toledo was shot and killed as a result of the parade shooting. He had worked near the park for many years.

"My grandpa was a funny man. He'd always joke around and be playful with his grandkids....he spent his last days swimming and fishing and being among family," Toledo's grandson shared with ABC7.

Jacki Sundheim, a member of The North Shore Congregation Israel was also recently identified as one of the victims of the shooting. The congregation remembered her as always being very kind.

Local doctor Wendy Rush explained to ABC7 how she and other medical personnel attending the parade were able to provide immediate care to the injured.

"We heard the gunfire and then it stopped and multiple people, everybody was jumping into action. People identified themselves as physicians, as nurses, anyone who could help, had special skills. In our field as an anesthesiologist, we have very specialized skills managing breathing for people. We are very well trained in CPR and advanced life support and starting IVs and people were just helping all over."

Highland Park Hospital doctors mentioned that there were over two dozen wounded. Children as young as eight years old were among the injured.