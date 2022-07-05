Onions Recalled In Florida Over Possible Listeria Contamination

A Georgia-based company is recalling their onions in several states, including Florida, over possible listeria contamination, according to WFLA.

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia announced on June 30 that some Little Bear brand of Vidalia sweet onions are being pulled from shelves if they were packed between June 20 and June 23. No listeria cases reported have been linked to the onions, so far.

Reporters learned these onions were sold in bulk at Publix stores in Florida between June 22 and June 24. This also applies to some stores in Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. To see if you bought the recalled onions, check the PLU sticker and look for purchase location PLU 4159.

The announcement says consumers shouldn't consume the onions and toss them out. If you bought the onions, you're also eligible for a refund if you return to the place of purchase with a receipt.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes include fever, headaches, seizures, fatigue, muscle aches, and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Children, older adults, people with weaker immune systems, and pregnant people are are higher risk of suffering worse symptoms.

For more questions or concerns, contact A&M Farms' information desk at 912-585-2058. They're open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.