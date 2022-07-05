This Is The Most Stunning Historic Restaurant In Chicago

The most stunning historic restaurant in the Windy City has a very unique german-heritage history. It opened in 1893 as a small beer stand, and had to adjust its menu years later in response to the prohibition. Now, it stands as one of the most beautiful restaurants in the entire city.

According to LoveFood, the most stunning historic restaurant in Chicago is The Berghoff located on West Adams Street downtown. The Berghoff is also one of the most stunning historic restaurants in all of America. They serve a variety of German-inspired dishes including bratwurst, schnitzel and more!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the most stunning historic restaurant in Chicago:

"Although grand-looking, The Berghoff had small beginnings. It started as a mere beer stand at Chicago’s World Fair in 1893, run by German immigrant Herman Berghoff. Fast-forward five years and the stand had become a restaurant centred around alcoholic drinks. Of course, this had to change when the Prohibition hit in 1920. So, Berghoff began serving up German dishes such as potato pancakes, schnitzel (a thin slice of meat) and bratwurst (a type of sausage made from pork, beef or sometimes veal)."

