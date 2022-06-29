This Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood in Chicago

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best seafood restaurant in all of Chicago is Lowcountry Lakeview. Lowcountry Lakeview is known for their crab topped with jalapeños, as well as an assortment of delectable deserts.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the state:

"Bringing a taste of the Big Easy to the Windy City, this unassuming seafood spot has patrons begging for more.'"I'm drooling writing the review the morning after and am also in a depression state knowing there are no leftovers in the fridge. Guess I'll just need to go back, because holy moly this is the real deal,"' writes one Lowcountry superfan. Menu staples include the soft shell crab with jalapeños. Oh, and don't forget your beignets and deep-fried Oreos for dessert."

For more information regarding the best seafood restaurants in every U.S State visit HERE.