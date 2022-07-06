2 South Carolina Restaurants Named Among The Best Spots For Fried Chicken

Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Eater searched the country to find some of the best fried chicken around, from the obvious choices in the South to some surprising finds in the North and West Coast. Two restaurants in South Carolina even made the cut. According to the site:

"You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America. The essential ingredients — chicken, oil, some sort of breading — are ubiquitous. Hungry customers are everywhere, too, especially given that chicken and deep-fried anything are among the planet's most reliable crowd pleasers."

So which restaurants in South Carolina are considered two of the best spots in the country for fried chicken?

Bertha's Kitchen and Kiki's Chicken and Waffles

Bertha's Kitchen, in Charleston, is a family-run restaurant that has been serving the community since 1981, giving guests a chance to try the recipes made famous by the late Albertha Grant. Bertha's is located at 2332 Meeting Street Road in Charleston.

Here's what Eater had to say about Bertha's Kitchen:

"The sounds and smells of bubbling pots of buttery lima beans and porky collards welcome the crowds of Charlestonians and vacationers who stop by Wednesdays through Saturdays for a chance to try the legendary fried chicken at Bertha's Kitchen. ... Of course, no one behind the counter will tell you the secret to the crackling, golden birds, but each piece is inevitably crispy and crunchy, with attention lavished on the skin's seasoning and the plump pieces of meat underneath."

Kiki's Chicken and Waffles — it's all in the name! Located in Columbia, this local favorite has been treating hungry residents and visitors alike to some of the tastiest fried chicken around. Billed as the "best soul food in town," Kiki's is located at 7001 Parklane Road in Columbia.

Here's what Eater had to say about Kiki's:

"On a menu full of soul food classics, the signature dish is served with four fried wings or two fried breasts, alongside one warm, fluffy Belgian waffle. You can get your waffle in flavors like blueberry, walnut, pecan, sweet potato, chocolate, or red velvet, and for an extra $1.25, upgrade to the Mama B's version, which comes with a wing, bone-in breast, leg, and thigh."

Check here to see the full list of some of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country.