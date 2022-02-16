Dua Lipa Reacts To Trying Nashville Hot Chicken

By Sarah Tate

February 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa visited some Nashville staples during her stop in Music City as part of her "Future Nostalgia" tour.

The "Levitating" singer said hello to all the "lovers" during her Valentine's Day show in Nashville, but her visit to Music City didn't stop there. While in Nashville, the pop star had to share her thoughts on one of the cities most famous foods: Nashville Hot Chicken.

Dua checked out Hattie B's on Tuesday (February 15), even treating fans to a taste test video of some of the spiciest chicken available. Calling herself a food blogger, she shared the experience on her Instagram Stories.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the video is when the "Don't Start Now" singer sampled the "Shut the Cluck Up" spice level as she had no reaction to the heat.

While she called her first bite "pretty spicy," she was a bit more apprehensive about the second. "This one looks more dangerous," she told her friends before taking a bite. While she didn't seem to react to the spice level, shrugging and telling her friends that "it's like a dry spice" and "not very spicy," she did add a disclaimer to the video that said, "After this was taken my eyes did involuntarily start shedding tears."

In addition to Hattie B's, Dua also stopped by Tootsies, Top Golf and Dino's, one of East Nashville's favorite dive bars, per the Tennessean. The "New Rules" singer shared some snapshots of her time at the dive, posing in front of various Dolly Parton-inspired art. She captioned the photos "DOLLY 4EVER," which even earned her a like from the "Jolene" singer herself.

