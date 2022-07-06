Boys Who Saved Father Say They Learned CPR From 'The Sandlot'

Two twin 10-year-old brothers -- along with their friend -- managed to save their father's life using a technique they learned from a classic film.

Bridon Hassig credited the Sandlot for teaching him CPR, which he performed on his father, Brad, after he'd blacked out while performing routine breathing exercises in his Alabama backyard pool, NBC News reports.

Christian Hassig, Bridon's twin brother, said he noticed his father "wasn't OK because he was laying on his side and his face was starting to turn blue."

Bridon and their neighbor, Sam Ebert, dove into the water to pull Brad next to the steps before realizing that Brad's phone was locked and they didn't have their own phones to call 911.

Christian ran to look for help before flagging down a car and asking them to call 911 as Bridon and Sam realized they'd need to perform CPR and went through the steps detailed in the Sandlot scene in which Wendy Peffercorn performs the technique on Squints Palledorous, who faked his own drowning to steal a kiss from the lifeguard.