Here's When You Can Expect Calvin Harris' Next Star-Studded Collab

Calvin Harris' next star-studded collab is coming our way soon! The producer's next single “Stay With Me” features Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell — the first time collaboration for the trio.

Harris announced on social media today (July 6) that the track is dropping next Friday, July 15. Alongside the announcement, he shared a colorful group photo with all of the collaborators. "Stay With Me" will be the follow-up to the singles “New Money” featuring 21 Savage and “Potion" with Dua Lipa and Young Thug. All of the tracks are expected to be on Harris' highly anticipated upcoming album that's due this summer, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 — the followup to 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1. "This one will be song of the summer 👆guaranteed!!!," wrote one fan in the comments.

Last week, the producer revealed the jam-packed list of features for his upcoming album which is set to release on August 5th. The list included 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Halsey, Offset, 6lack, Justin Timberlake, Coi LeRay, Busta Rhymes, Donae'o, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg.

See the announcement post for the new single below: