Huge Gated Compound On Its Own Peninsula For Sale In Minnesota

A huge gated compound on its own peninsula in Minnesota is currently on the market — If you're willing to shell out a few million dollars for the property, that is.

The compound, known as Echo Point, is located on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood. Echo Point is on the market for $4.2 Million and offers a 3,710-square-foot main home, 528-square-foot guest home and 250-square-foot sleeping cabin. It also features a whopping 1,400 linear feet of lake frontage as it was built on a peninsula. If you're an outdoor activities enthusiast, the property also boasts three docks: A swim dock, a guest boat dock and another boat dock for lifts and canopies.

According to listing agent Peter Prudden, Echo Park is a "once in a generation offering" as this is only the second time the property has been on the market in nearly 100 years. In addition, Prudden says the compound is perfect for "the privacy seeker" as it features 2.5 acres of seclusion. To check out the full listing, head here.

