The Best Fried Chicken In Minnesota

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Brass Rail in Grandy as the best friend chicken in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

With a history dating back all the way to 1969, Brass Rail has a long history of having the best fried chicken in the state of Minnesota. In fact, it's not even a close competition. The fried chicken here is broasted, which basically means the chicken is cooked by combining everything you love about deep frying and pressure cooking. You can find Brass Rail in the tiny town of Grandy, which has a population of fewer than 100 people.