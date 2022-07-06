July 6 In Hip-Hop History: 50 Cent Is Born

Jackson took on the name "50 Cent" to honor the original "50 Cent," Kelvin Martin. Martin was a well-known criminal who was cool with rap legends like Eric B. & Rakim. In 2005, Jackson explained why he picked the name.



"I took the name 50 Cent because it says everything I want it to say," Jackson said. "I'm the same kind of person 50 Cent was. I provide for myself by any means. He'll never be forgotten. I'm dead serious. I'll see to it."



After he met Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C. in 1996, Jackson learned the basics of making a rap record from the veteran DJ. 50 Cent eventually landed his first placement on Onyx's "React" off their 1998 LP Shut Em Down. From there, The Trackmasters signed him to a deal with Columbia Records and even recorded his debut album Power of the Dollar featuring his controversial single "How To Rob." Unfortunately, 50 Cent was shot nine times and hospitalized right before the album's scheduled release. The shooting resulted in Columbia shelving the album and dropping him from the label.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE