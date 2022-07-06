Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The Best Spots For Fried Chicken

Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Eater searched the country to find some of the best fried chicken around, from the obvious choices in the South to some surprising finds in the North and West Coast. One restaurant in Louisiana even made the cut. According to the site:

"You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America. The essential ingredients — chicken, oil, some sort of breading — are ubiquitous. Hungry customers are everywhere, too, especially given that chicken and deep-fried anything are among the planet's most reliable crowd pleasers."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is considered one of the best spots in the country for fried chicken?

Willie Mae's Scotch House

Located in New Orleans, this longtime community staple has been treating hungry residents and visitors alike to some of the tastiest fried chicken and soul food around. Willie Mae's is located at 2401 St. Ann Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eater had to say:

"The fried chicken at this Treme institution (open since 1957) has been dubbed the best fried chicken in America by multiple publications, which is why the line to get inside Willie Mae's Scotch House usually wraps around the white corner building. A Coca-Cola brine and wet batter yield crispiness beyond reproach; peppery, juicy pieces of chicken end up coated in a dark brown, crunchy crust."

Check here to see the full list of some of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country.