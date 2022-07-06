'Outer Banks' Stand-In Actor For Chase Stokes Killed In Tragic Accident

Outer Banks stand-in actor for Chase Stokes was killed in a hit-and-run car accident this week, according to TMZ.

Alexander "AJ" Jennings, 22, was hit by two cars Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina, where the third season of the popular Netflix show is being filmed. He died as a result of injuries from the double hit-and-run at 3:13 a.m.

TMZ reported the actor was walking along a main road between James Island and Folly Beach when he was hit around 2 a.m. The first car struck him and "left him for dead." Minutes later, Jennings was hit by a second car that also left the scene. That driver was reportedly pulled over at a traffic stop later.

Jennings' employer, Kimmie Stewart Casting, confirmed the actor's death in a statement. "I cannot fathom the shock and tragedy of AJ's sudden loss and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. I understand this message may be difficult to process for those of you that met & became fast friends with AJ," the casting company wrote.

Stokes shared the following statement on his Instagram story about his stand-in actor's sudden death:

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting.. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you'd come with that ole 6 string and your want to keep creating art. Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless.

"I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that- Thank you AJ. Fly high angel."