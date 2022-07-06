Parents Killed During Highland Park Parade Shooting, Toddler Left At Park

Chairs, blankets, and parade gear were not the only things left behind in the aftermath of the tragic Highland Park parade shooting on the fourth of July. A two-year-old boy was found wandering around the park without his parents. According to CNN, police later discovered that the boys parents were among the seven individuals that were fatally shot during the parade.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy, both in their 30's, were killed during the parade. A GoFundMe page was set up for 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy less than 24 hours ago, and has already raised nearly two million dollars in donations that will help support Aiden's upbringing.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows. On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey," the GoFundMe post detailed.

Others who lost their lives during the Highland Park shooting include Jacquelyn Sundheim, Katherine Goldstein, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and Stephen Straus. The name of the seventh victim has not been released.