WATCH: 'Unruly' Chicago Crowd Dances On Top Of CTA Bus
By Logan DeLoye
June 28, 2022
This was one of the last things that the Chicago Police Department and Lakeview residents expected to be happening at 1:00 a.m on a Tuesday morning. According to ABC7, a large crowd gathered near Belmont and Sheffield Avenue right outside of the Belmont Red Line and began to dance on top of CTA busses and cars. Things got violent when the crowd starting smashing police car windows.
"Right now, it's a Monday night, everybody has work, and we're in the middle of it," a resident explained to ABC7, "But here we are. It is pretty disruptive, but I don't know. There's not much we can do."
Footage shows a few members of the crowd arguing with officers who were trying to get them to leave the area. Other residents commented on how unnecessary the whole event was.
ABC7 mentioned that this incident follows a string of recent crime around the Lakeview area, leading to an increase of public concern. Earlier this week, three individuals were shot on Clark Street hours after three people were stabbed on the same road where the crowd was dancing days later.
Police reported that no one in the crowd was arrested or harmed during the early morning incident.