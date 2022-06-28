WATCH: 'Unruly' Chicago Crowd Dances On Top Of CTA Bus

This was one of the last things that the Chicago Police Department and Lakeview residents expected to be happening at 1:00 a.m on a Tuesday morning. According to ABC7, a large crowd gathered near Belmont and Sheffield Avenue right outside of the Belmont Red Line and began to dance on top of CTA busses and cars. Things got violent when the crowd starting smashing police car windows.

"Right now, it's a Monday night, everybody has work, and we're in the middle of it," a resident explained to ABC7, "But here we are. It is pretty disruptive, but I don't know. There's not much we can do."