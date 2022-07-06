Prince William Had A Possible Etiquette Slip-Up At Wimbledon

As the match heated up, the camera panned over to Prince William who was seen mouthing the words, "Oh no, no, not...F" before the cameras panned away again. Some royal fans were convinced that the Duke was about to say the swear word while others thought he would never do such a thing. Fans took to social media to share their reactions with one fan saying, "He is saying no, no fudge... He would never use the f word." But others actually found the possible swearing endearing. "Can't be unseen! So glad he's human."

After the match, the couple took to their joint Instagram account to congratulate Nori. "What a day of tennis!" they wrote. Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @norriee flying the flag in the singles! Just brilliant." The post featured shots of the tennis match as well as photos taken of the couple in their royal box at Centre Court.