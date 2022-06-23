Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Their First Official Joint Portrait

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been married for over a decade, welcoming three children along the way, but they have finally posed for their first official joint portrait.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their portrait to the public at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday (June 23). Painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, the portrait was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the Royals' namesake of Cambridgeshire, per People.

In the grand painting, a regal Prince William, wearing a tailored dark suit with blue tie, stands next to his wife, who is glowing in a tea-length metallic emerald green dress with ruffled hems by The Vampire's Wife and matching green heels. The Cambridges shared the stunning portrait on their official social media accounts saying the were "delighted" to see the portrait unveiled to the public.