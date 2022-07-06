Seattle Fried Chicken Joint Named One Of The Best In The U.S.

Fried chicken is so popular in America, that there are restaurants and eateries dedicated to serving this Southern comfort food. Not all chicken is made equal, meaning there are plenty of ways chefs and cooks can approach this delicious dish.

Eater got curious about the best fried chicken in the country, so they rolled out a list of the top restaurants you can keep your eye on. One Seattle restaurant made the list, as well: The Chicken Supply!

Contributor Jade Yamazaki Stewart gushes about what makes this restaurant's fried chicken stand out:

"Raised among the food cultures of the Philippines and the Pacific Northwest, chef Paolo Campbell wanted to open a Filipino fried chicken restaurant for years while working in Seattle fine dining. That dream became reality at the Chicken Supply. Gluten-free, soy-marinated wings, drumsticks, thighs, and 10-inch cylinders of breast meat on sticks pop with the puffy, crisp texture of Rice Krispies. Alongside, Campbell serves twists on family recipes, like soy-marinated vegetables or cold pancit with seared cabbage and pickled celery."