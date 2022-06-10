This Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top Fried Chicken Joints In The U.S.

People love a nice helping of fried chicken, whether it's breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The classic Southern dish has become a permanent fixture of American cuisine and can be found in plenty of restaurants across the country. Just don't forget those sauces!

GAYOT took the liberty of compiling the Top 10 fried chicken restaurants in America, and one Seattle restaurant made the list: Ma'ono Fried Chicken & Whisky.

"Ma'ono in Seattle circles the Pacific with Northwest ingredients, American whiskey, Hawaiian side dishes and Korean-style chicken. The star of the show is the first-rate fried chicken, which is cooked twice for crispiness," writers described the fried chicken joint. "The star of the show is pricey but first-rate fried chicken... Brined and then soaked in buttermilk, the whole fried chicken at Ma'ono (the word means "make tasty" in Hawaiian) includes 10 huge, juicy pieces, plus dipping sauces. Add on sides of kimchi and rice. For dessert, try the salted popcorn ice cream."