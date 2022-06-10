This Seattle Restaurant Is One Of The Top Fried Chicken Joints In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

June 10, 2022

Homemade Southern Fried Chicken Dinner
Photo: Getty Images

People love a nice helping of fried chicken, whether it's breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The classic Southern dish has become a permanent fixture of American cuisine and can be found in plenty of restaurants across the country. Just don't forget those sauces!

GAYOT took the liberty of compiling the Top 10 fried chicken restaurants in America, and one Seattle restaurant made the list: Ma'ono Fried Chicken & Whisky.

"Ma'ono in Seattle circles the Pacific with Northwest ingredients, American whiskey, Hawaiian side dishes and Korean-style chicken. The star of the show is the first-rate fried chicken, which is cooked twice for crispiness," writers described the fried chicken joint. "The star of the show is pricey but first-rate fried chicken... Brined and then soaked in buttermilk, the whole fried chicken at Ma'ono (the word means "make tasty" in Hawaiian) includes 10 huge, juicy pieces, plus dipping sauces. Add on sides of kimchi and rice. For dessert, try the salted popcorn ice cream."

As the name suggests, don't miss out on their signature cocktails and whiskey drinks if you decide to stop by.

Ma'ono has three locations in Seattle: South Lake Union, University Village, and West Seattle. You can get more info on the locations HERE.

Click HERE to check out GAYOT's full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.