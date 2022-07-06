Tennessee Hot Dog Restaurant Offers Free Milkshakes For Proof Of Vasectomy

A hot dog restaurant in Tennessee is offering guests the chance to get a free milkshake. All you need to do is show proof you've had a vasectomy.

Daddy's Dogs in Nashville is offering a new deal throughout the month of July called "Snip for Shake," which allows customers to received a free milkshake if they show a doctor's note or proof from their insurance company that they have received a vasectomy, per News Channel 5. The deal extends to the Shake of the Month, which happens to be "Daddy's Horchata."

Sean Porter, aka "Dr. Big Daddy," announced the Snip for Shake deal in a video posted to the restaurant's social media, saying "the world's a pretty crazy place right now" and he has "a way to make it just a little bit better."