Texas Man Dies After Setting Firework Off From His Head

By Dani Medina

July 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man has died after a mishap that occurred while lighting fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Pablo Ruiz, 43, of San Antonio, decided to light a mortar-type firework from the top of his head on Tuesday (July 5), according to the San Antonio Express-News. Ruiz and his friends were "drinking and shooting off fireworks" in the 800 block of Harriman Place shortly after midnight, officials said.

The firework that was placed Ruiz's head exploded from the bottom of the tube.

When medical officials arrived to the home, Ruiz was unresponsive with severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

