Crazy Video Shows Family's Front Yard Fireworks Go Horribly Wrong

A viral video shows a family's front yard fireworks celebration go horribly wrong.

Twitter user @new_orleansjazz shared the video, which appears to be SimpliSafe surveillance footage of a family's attempt to light fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The video shows the fireworks being lit before sparking out toward the group and then exploding under the back right tire of a minivan parked in the driveway, causing the group to run away in fear.

The Twitter video already has more than 17.1 million views as of Wednesday (July 6), 13 hours after it was initially shared.

Multiple deaths and injuries have already been reported in relation to Fourth of July fireworks incidents this week.