Crazy Video Shows Family's Front Yard Fireworks Go Horribly Wrong
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2022
A viral video shows a family's front yard fireworks celebration go horribly wrong.
Twitter user @new_orleansjazz shared the video, which appears to be SimpliSafe surveillance footage of a family's attempt to light fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The video shows the fireworks being lit before sparking out toward the group and then exploding under the back right tire of a minivan parked in the driveway, causing the group to run away in fear.
The Twitter video already has more than 17.1 million views as of Wednesday (July 6), 13 hours after it was initially shared.
Multiple deaths and injuries have already been reported in relation to Fourth of July fireworks incidents this week.
Ummmm. pic.twitter.com/XOESbiyjV9— Cody (@new_orleansjazz) July 6, 2022
An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died after experiencing an injury caused by fireworks late Sunday (July 3) night.
Dispatchers in Posey County received a report of the incident at approximately 9:42 p.m. in which the boy, identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael, of Mt. Vernon, was said to be seriously injured during a "fireworks incident," the Indiana State Police confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Monday (July 4) morning.
McMichael is reported to have died while being transported to an Evansville Hospital, according to Indiana State Police.
A California man was also reported to have died in relation to an incident involving "high-powered" illegal fireworks, NBC Los Angeles reports.
Montebello Police found the man lying at a home Monday evening and first responders tried saving the man before he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission shared a report last month which confirmed nine deaths and 11,500 injuries occurred in relation to fireworks in 2021.