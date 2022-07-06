The Best Fried Chicken In Missouri

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Grace Meat + Three in St. Louis as the best friend chicken in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Grace Meat + Three is well-known in St. Louis for having the best fried chicken in all of Missouri. Pick Rick's Famous Fried Chicken, and you're guaranteed to be enthralled. It comes with house pickles, and you can opt to have it Original or Hot and Spicy. If you enjoy spiciness, don't hesitate to go the spicy route. It's fabulously enjoyable from the first bite to the final bite. The Original fried chicken won't let you down, but it's not quite on the same level as the Hot and Spicy version.