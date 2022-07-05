This Is The Best Comedy Club In Missouri

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can not cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

Blue Room Comedy Club is just what the doctor ordered. It ranked no. 1 in both traveler ranking and favorites on TripAdvisor. Here's what they had to say about it:

Springfield's premier stand up comedy venue. Blue Room Comedy Club has the best laughs in downtown Springfield. Come on out for a fun night of stand-up comedy and great drink specials. Every Friday and Saturday night national touring comedians come to our stage, filling the room with laughter. Every Thursday we have amateur night for anyone to have the opportunity to pursue the art of comedy.

Blue Room Comedy Club is located at 420 West College Street in Springfield, Missouri. Adam Carolla, Rob Schnieder and more are set to grace the club's stage this year. For more information on who's coming and how to get tickets, head here.