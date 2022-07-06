The Best Fried Chicken In Ohio

There is something truly magical about biting into a piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same, keep reading.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey in Cincinnati as the place to go when you need a fried chicken fix in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

Cincinnati is home to Ohio's finest fried chicken. The restaurant you need to look for is called Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey, and the meal you want to order is their Yukon sandwich. This sandwich comes complete with fried chicken, crispy bacon, smoked cheddar, and sawmill gravy inside of a tasty biscuit. You can also add an egg to it — and that only adds to the savory goodness of this amazing sandwich. Customers couldn't grade Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey much better than they already do.