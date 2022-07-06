The Game Thanks JAY-Z For Clearing Numerous Samples Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 6, 2022
The Game is preparing to drop Drillmatic - Mind vs. Heart very soon. Before he releases his next body of work, the L.A. native decided to praise JAY-Z for his assistance with the LP.
In an Instagram Story he posted on Tuesday, July 5, The Game said that JAY-Z cleared seven samples for his new album. In the same post, he also provided a status update on his upcoming album produced by Hit-Boy, which was supposed to drop at the top of the summer. The Game explained that he has three more samples to clear before he can finally release what he believes is the "album of the year."
7?! pic.twitter.com/asH8p3MQ4r— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) July 6, 2022
“S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” The Game wrote. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”
The revelation came shortly after The Game dropped his new single "Violence," which has a hint of Hov's influence on the song. The hook is inspired by Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy." Game also shouts out the Roc Nation founder in the first line of his verse. There's no word if the sample in "Violence" is one of the seven Hov had to clear.
The Game began his album rollout earlier this year when he dropped "Eazy" with Kanye West. Since then, the rapper, born Jayceon Taylor, has knocked out a couple of collaborations but none that will appear on Drillmatic. The project, which will served as the follow-up to his Born 2 Rap album, was supposed to drop on June 17 but was pushed back to July 1. The Game has since pushed the album back once again but hasn't confirmed a release date just yet. Hopefully, he provide another update once his last three samples are cleared.
Listen to The Game and Hit-Boy's most recent song "Violence" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE