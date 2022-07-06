The Game Thanks JAY-Z For Clearing Numerous Samples Ahead Of New Album

“S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” The Game wrote. “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy.”



The revelation came shortly after The Game dropped his new single "Violence," which has a hint of Hov's influence on the song. The hook is inspired by Jeezy and JAY-Z's "Go Crazy." Game also shouts out the Roc Nation founder in the first line of his verse. There's no word if the sample in "Violence" is one of the seven Hov had to clear.



The Game began his album rollout earlier this year when he dropped "Eazy" with Kanye West. Since then, the rapper, born Jayceon Taylor, has knocked out a couple of collaborations but none that will appear on Drillmatic. The project, which will served as the follow-up to his Born 2 Rap album, was supposed to drop on June 17 but was pushed back to July 1. The Game has since pushed the album back once again but hasn't confirmed a release date just yet. Hopefully, he provide another update once his last three samples are cleared.



Listen to The Game and Hit-Boy's most recent song "Violence" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

