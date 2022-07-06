This Is The 'Most Outrageous' State Fair Food In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

July 6, 2022

Smoked turkey legs at State Fair
Photo: Getty Images

If you know anything about state fairs, you know they're the prime destinations to try the weirdest food combinations or specialties. From donut sandwiches and deep-fried smores to meat sundaes, there are plenty of strange dishes for you to try at these fun events.

Cheapism got curious and put together a list of the "most outrageous" fair foods in every state:

"Kooky, calorie-dense, and often coated in batter or served on a stick, state fair food is as big a draw as all the rides and entertainment," according to the website ."Here are some of the tastiest, craziest, and most celebrated fair foods across the country, according to reviews from expert food writers and thousands of hungry fairgoers."

According to writers, you have to try the Rocky Mountain Oysters if you visit the Colorado State Fair! Writers explain:

"If you've spent much time out west, you know exactly what Rocky Mountain Oysters aren't: oysters. Indeed, they're actually deep-fried bull testicles, a well-known local favorite. But that's not the weirdest thing to ever grace the Colorado fair. If you really have an iron stomach, be on the lookout for a maggot melt sandwich."

You have a chance to try this ambitious dish when the Colorado State Fair & Rodeo returns on August 27 in Pueblo. Find more information about the event HERE.

Click HERE to check out Cheapism's full list of weird and wonderful state fair food.

