UFC Champ Israel Adesanya To Chris Pratt: 'You're Just Some Fan'
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2022
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya trolled Chris Pratt after the actor critiqued the fighter's style following his win against Jared Cannonier on Saturday (July 2) night at UFC 276.
"Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan," Adesanya tweeted, along with a clip of Pratt getting smacked by a keyboard in the film Wanted.
Adesanya's tweet was in response to Pratt saying he wasn't "a fan of" the fighter's defensive style following his 23rd win, specifically after making his entrance like WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker prior to the match.
(Warning: video below is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences).
Good morning. 😊— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2022
I’m the man. You’re just some fan. pic.twitter.com/FNQx9tQHvY
"Look, I'm going to say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped into the octagon, I don't know this game, I'm just an actor, but I'm not a fan, man," Pratt said during the UFC 276 Post Fight Show on ESPN+. "I’m not a fan of coming out like all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, 'C’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so badass.' I don't know."
Adesanya won by a unanimous decision on Saturday, with two judges scoring him as having won all but the third round, while another judge had him winning all five rounds.
The reigning UFC Middleweight champion improved his record to 23-1 overall and 12-1 in UFC fights with Saturday's victory.