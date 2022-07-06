UFC Champ Israel Adesanya To Chris Pratt: 'You're Just Some Fan'

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya trolled Chris Pratt after the actor critiqued the fighter's style following his win against Jared Cannonier on Saturday (July 2) night at UFC 276.

"Good morning. I’m the man. You’re just some fan," Adesanya tweeted, along with a clip of Pratt getting smacked by a keyboard in the film Wanted.

Adesanya's tweet was in response to Pratt saying he wasn't "a fan of" the fighter's defensive style following his 23rd win, specifically after making his entrance like WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker prior to the match.

(Warning: video below is graphic and may not be suitable for all audiences).