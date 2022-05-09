Video Shows Woman Attempting To Rush UFC Ring Getting Leveled By Security
By Jason Hall
May 9, 2022
A video shared online shows a woman getting leveled by security after she attempted to rush the UFC Octagon during the promotion's pay-per-view event over the weekend.
A TikTok originally shared by the account @imlavishbishhh shows the woman talking to the camera before sprinting through the arena and making up to the ring ramp before being shoved off by security and falling hard to the ground at UFC 274 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The TikTok user specified, "Disclaimer: I don’t know this girl and Im extremely lit at this point don’t mind my voice" in the post."
The video was reshared by former NFL punter and sports media personality Pat McAfee on his verified Twitter account Monday (May 9).
(WARNING: This video contains foul language, viewer discretion is advised).
Saturday's event was headlined by a controversial bout between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira defeated Gaethje after being stripped of his title for failing to make weight ahead of the fight.
Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 lbs during last Friday's (May 6) weigh-in, a half-pound over the limit for a lightweight title bout, vacating the title, ESPN reported.
Saturday's fight still went ahead as planned, but only Gaethje was eligible to win the lightweight championship in what would've been Oliveira's second title defense prior to the ruling.
ESPN reported Oliveira -- who came to the scales with five minutes left in the initial weigh-in period -- appeared to look surprised when the commissioner said he was over the weight limit.
He was then allowed an additional hour to cut weight, but once again missed the mark upon returning.
Gaethje came in at 155 lbs during Friday's weigh-in.