Video Shows Woman Attempting To Rush UFC Ring Getting Leveled By Security

A video shared online shows a woman getting leveled by security after she attempted to rush the UFC Octagon during the promotion's pay-per-view event over the weekend.

A TikTok originally shared by the account @imlavishbishhh shows the woman talking to the camera before sprinting through the arena and making up to the ring ramp before being shoved off by security and falling hard to the ground at UFC 274 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The TikTok user specified, "Disclaimer: I don’t know this girl and Im extremely lit at this point don’t mind my voice" in the post."

The video was reshared by former NFL punter and sports media personality Pat McAfee on his verified Twitter account Monday (May 9).

(WARNING: This video contains foul language, viewer discretion is advised).