Video Shows Bam Margera Partying After Fleeing Rehab Center, Going Missing

Margera then reportedly attended a strip club in Pompano Beach, but told dancers to keep away from him because he loves his wife and child and later went to a friend's house, according to the source.

On June 26, local law enforcement told TMZ that Margera was reported missing for the second time in two weeks after once again fleeing from a court-mandated Florida rehab center.

Margera was reported to be last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers in Deerfield Beach, Florida, at around 5:30 p.m. June 25 prior to the report and was found the following day at a hotel in Deerfield Beach.

Margera was previously found inside a nearby hotel hours after after fleeing from a Florida rehab facility and being reported missing earlier in June.

Sources close to Margera told TMZ that the reality star and former pro skateboarder was located by police and a crisis intervention team and escorted him back to the treatment center, which he complied with.

TMZ ﻿reported that Margera, 42, fled the Delray Beach treatment center on June 15, which he was attending as part of a court order, after telling its manager that he was unhappy with its services, according to a Delray Beach Police report.

The report states that Margera told the manager that he instead planned to check himself into a different rehab center in the area before leaving in a black sedan.

Facility staff members said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others during the time of his departure.

A source close to the former Viva La Bam star said he was staying at a sober living facility and had recently been involved in an argument with his wife, Nicole, and that Margera had issues with the facility's restrictions, which led to his decision to leave suddenly.

Margera had recently experienced a wrist injury following a bad fall while skateboarding and blamed the facility for not setting up his physical therapy appointments, TMZ reports.

The former reality show star had recently completed a year of treatment in relation to substance problems and was reported to be doing well, as close friends and family intend to find him and return him to the facility, TMZ reports.

Margera was one of MTV's most prominent television personalities in the early 2000s, starring on the reality stunt show Jackass and its spin-off series Viva La Bam, which focused on himself, his family and close friends.