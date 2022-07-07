Anitta Teams Up With 'Living Legend' Missy Elliott For Upcoming Single
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 7, 2022
Anitta is teaming up with a very special artist for her next single. Earlier this month, songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder took to Twitter to tease the collaboration. "This one is CRAAAAZY and the feature," he wrote. "Living legend GOAT."
On Thursday, July 7th, the Brazilian pop star revealed that she will be collaborating with none other than Missy Elliott for a new song and music video. "Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream," Anitta wrote. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of her and Elliott from what's presumbly the set of the music video.
Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream. JEZZZZZZZZZZ— Anitta (@Anitta) July 7, 2022
"I honestly can't believe what's happening right now," she captioned the photo. Missy Elliott also took to social media to talk about her experience working with the singer. "@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS Let’s go#Lobby," she tweeted with a photo of them on set.
.@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday🤣😂You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS🙏🏾💜 Let’s go🙌🏾#Lobby pic.twitter.com/wbuUHCF0JP— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2022