Anitta Teams Up With 'Living Legend' Missy Elliott For Upcoming Single

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Anitta is teaming up with a very special artist for her next single. Earlier this month, songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder took to Twitter to tease the collaboration. "This one is CRAAAAZY and the feature," he wrote. "Living legend GOAT."

On Thursday, July 7th, the Brazilian pop star revealed that she will be collaborating with none other than Missy Elliott for a new song and music video. "Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream," Anitta wrote. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of her and Elliott from what's presumbly the set of the music video.

"I honestly can't believe what's happening right now," she captioned the photo. Missy Elliott also took to social media to talk about her experience working with the singer. "@Anitta one of the sweetest artist & had me laughing so hard yesterday You a Star! And I am truly GRATEFUL to you & your Team you all treated me with so much LOVE & KINDNESS Let’s go#Lobby," she tweeted with a photo of them on set.

As of now, there's no official word on when the song and music video will be released but we hope it's soon! Until then, Anitta had even more exciting news on Thursday. She teamed up with TINI and Becky G for a new collaboration called "La Loto."

