Anitta Teams Up With 'Living Legend' Missy Elliott For Upcoming Single

Anitta is teaming up with a very special artist for her next single. Earlier this month, songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder took to Twitter to tease the collaboration. "This one is CRAAAAZY and the feature," he wrote. "Living legend GOAT."

On Thursday, July 7th, the Brazilian pop star revealed that she will be collaborating with none other than Missy Elliott for a new song and music video. "Yes! I'm shooting my music video feat @MissyElliott and it's not a dream," Anitta wrote. She also took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of her and Elliott from what's presumbly the set of the music video.