Lizzo, Ciara Honor Missy Elliott At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Missy Elliott received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday (November 8), and she was honored by several fellow artists including Lizzo, Ciara and Mona Scott-Young.

During her speech, Lizzo fought back tears while praising the genius of the "Lose Control" rapper, UPROXX reports.

"You are the brightest start in the universe, Missy. I watched you my entire life and I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself," she said, adding, "You live so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud."

The "Truth Hurts" singer posted her speech on Instagram after the ceremony, going even further to honor her "sister."

"NO ONE DESERVES IT MORE. You are the ICON of my life. I will honor you anyTIME anyWHERE," Lizzo wrote. "From one Melissa to another — I LOVE YOU SISTER! Congratulations on all your flowers, smell your roses — it's all for you!"