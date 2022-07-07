Backstreet Boys Announce Their First-Ever Christmas Album

Backstreet Boys are getting everyone ready for the holiday season! The iconic boy band took to Instagram to announce they will be dropping their first-ever Christmas album called A Very Backstreet Christmas.

"IT’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! It’s been nearly 30 years in the making but we’re FINALLY putting out a Christmas album and couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. Tell your friends the holidays start early this year... ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ comes out October 14," they captioned the announcement video.

The album will include a collection of Christmas classics the band has recorded over the years and three newly recorded tracks "Christmas in New York," "Together," and "Happy Days."