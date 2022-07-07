“Beyonce was devastated when she found out Detail, one of her collaborators, was accused of rape and sexual assault," said a music insider. “She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators."



Detail was charged with allegedly raping five women and sexually assaulting a sixth between 2010 and 2018. Singer Kristina Buch stated in a 2019 lawsuit that Detail committed numerous sex crimes against her including sexual harassment, sexual battery, assault, gender violence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Once her allegations were made public, other high-profile singers like Bebe Rexha and Jessie Reyez said Detail was inappropriate with them as well.



Detail has since denied all the allegations, but clearly won't be involved in the singer's upcoming album. He is currently still being held on a $6.3 million-dollar bail. According to the insider, Bey has already turned down two songs from major artists due to allegations they are currently facing.



"Although neither has been found guilty, she’s sending a clear message to the industry in the wake of troubling cases from people like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein," the insider said. “She’s rubbed some people up the wrong way but she doesn’t care. She won’t go anywhere near you if you’ve been accused of going after one of her peers. Beyoncé is a leader in her business and wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalized. This is why her new record is about empowering women.”



The report comes shortly after Beyoncé dropped her new single "Break My Soul" and revealed the album cover for RENAISSANCE. Look out for her new album on July 29.