California Amusement Park Debuts World Record Coaster

Calling all thrill seekers! One of California's most popular amusement parks is about to debut a record breaking roller coaster, and you're not going to want to miss this. According to KTLA, Six Flags Magic Mountain located in Valencia is opening a Wonder Woman Flight Of Courage coaster that is taller and longer than any other single-rail roller coaster in the entire world.

Those looking forward to this new addition will be able to try it out for the first time on Saturday July 16. The first drop is a whopping 87 degrees and there is a total of three inversions throughout the ride. It is 131 feet tall, (13 stories) making it the longest in the world to run on a single rail.

Riders will reach speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour while twisting, turning, and gliding across the track in anticipation of the next stomach turner. This new addition will allow the park break a second world record. With the creation of the new coaster, the park will have 20 total coasters, breaking the world record for the most rollercoasters at a single park.

KTLA mentioned that the rollercoaster will be located in the newly renovated DC Universe section of the park, close to the batman ride.