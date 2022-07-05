Johnny Cash's Former California Estate For Sale

The Man In Black certainly left his mark on Casitas Springs, California. According to Zillow, Johnny Cash's former ranch-style estate, discreetly situated between the hills of Ojai Valley, is currently for sale. It is said that Cash played a large role in designing nearly every part of the home from his recording studio, to the wall-mounted turntable intercom system in the living room. Locals mentioned that he used to set up speakers outside and put on small concerts in the backyard.

The quaint country villa is located at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs, and is 4,500 square feet. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, skylights, and a private pool. It was built in 1961 and sits on just under six acres of land. The staging is modern with a 1960's flare to capture the essence of the era in which it was built. It is listed for $1,795,000.