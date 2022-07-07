Florida Woman Threatens To Leak Ex's OnlyFans Nudes Over $45

By Zuri Anderson

July 7, 2022

In this photo illustration an OnlyFans logo seen displayed
Photo: Getty Images

A Florida woman is facing charges for threatening to leak her ex-girlfriend's nudes over a $45 debt, according to The Smoking Gun.

A criminal complaint accuses 24-year-old Eliza Jean Limite of copying explicit photos from the victim's OnlyFans page and threatening to send them to her relatives. Investigators allege Limite was in the "early stages" of her relationship with the victim when she demanded $45 from her.

If not paid, the 24-year-old would send the lude pictures to the ex-girlfriend's mother and grandmother.

To prove she was serious about the scheme, Limite allegedly texted one of the nudes to a third party and sent "proof of dissemination to the victim," according to officials. In several texts sent to the victim, the suspect allegedly claimed she would "send your nudes everywhere...and yes I have them all...maybe mom would wanna see them or grandma," per the complaint.

Limite was booked into Hillsborough County Jail Sunday (July 3) on a felony extortion charge, according to The Smoking Gun. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Reporters did a little digging and learned the 24-year-old works as a legal assistant at a Tampa law firm and runs an online business. No word on her trial date.

