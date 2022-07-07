Here's How Tennessee Drivers Will Save More Money This Year

Drivers across Tennessee will save more money this year after state officials temporarily waived vehicle registration fees.

The new law, which went into effect in July, waives the state fees typically associated with registering a vehicle with the state and will be in effect for a year. This means that drivers registering certain vehicles between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, will not have to pay the state portion of the fee, per WKRN. The $16.75 fee will be waived for Class A vehicles, such as motorcycles, as well as the $23.75 fee for Class B vehicles, such as motor homes and passenger motor vehicles.

"It is a welcome discount for the customers," said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. "Even though it's a one-time fee, at least the state recognizes that so much has been happening over the last two years."

While Halbert praised the discounted fees, others were not as sold on the idea, including State Rep. Mark White, of Memphis, who called it a short-term fix.

"This would be a last option for me," said White. "I think we need to get to the source of why because quite honestly I talk to the rest of the state and it's not happening in the other 94 counties."

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the only fee that is waived is the state portion of the registration fee.

"We want to make sure motorists are aware they will not pay this state registration fee when they renew their registration during the next fiscal year," said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. "However, other fees may still apply. Be sure to check with your local county clerk, as applicable fees do vary."