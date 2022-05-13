Couple Gets Engaged After Car Bursts Into Flames On Tennessee Interstate

A couple recently experienced two dramatic events: once when their car burst into flames as they traveled along a Middle Tennessee interstate and another just moments later when they got engaged.

Brooklynn Stevens and her high school sweetheart Myers Hart were driving along Interstate 840 in Williamson County on May 9 with Stevens' best friend when they heard a loud pop come from their rental car, per WSMV. When they pulled over to investigate, that's when they noticed the car was on fire.

"There was a loud bang," said Myers. "I think the coolant reservoir blew and it shot the hood up and spewed fluid everywhere and then it went up in flames."

They quickly got out of the car and moved to safety, but Myers realized he had left the engagement ring he had planned on using to pop the question inside the burning vehicle.

"Her friend knew about it and we looked at each other and said, 'the ring is in there and we couldn't get it out,'" he recalled.

Crews from the Williamson County Fire Rescue responded to the scene to douse the flames. Once the fire was handled, Stevens' friend quietly asked the crews if they could search for the ring, hoping for a bit of good luck. Amazingly enough, they found it intact.

"We started sifting through all the ashes and everything and it was melted against the seat and actually it was perfectly encased in the ring box," said fire engineer Steve Hopkins, "and I opened it up and it looked brand new so it was really a miracle."