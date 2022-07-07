July 7 In Hip-Hop History: Noreaga Drops His Debut Album 'N.O.R.E.'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 7, 2022
Noreaga already had the rap game in the palm of his hands when he and Capone dropped their debut album The War Report. Nearly year after their album impacted the music industry, the Queens rapper upped the ante by releasing his debut LP.
On July 7, 1998, Noreaga released his debut album N.O.R.E. via Penalty/Tommy Boy Records. The album was released with 19 tracks produced by Swizz Beatz, Trackmasters, SPK, Marley Marl, DJ Clue, Dame Grease, The Neptunes, L.E.S. and more. It also includes collaborations with Nature, Cam'ron, Styles P, Jadakiss, Big Pun, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Carl Thomas, Kid Capri, Chico DeBarge, Nas, Kool G Rap, Musolini and Maze.
“I was the hottest at the time I signed. And, other than DMX, I sold the most in my first week," Noreaga said of his debut LP during his 2018 appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. "DMX did 220[K], I did 163[K] — plus the other 18,000 that they pre-sold from me! Because they bootlegged it, and they still counted it!”
N.O.R.E., which is an acronym for N****s On (the) Run Eatin', was supported by three major singles including the title track and his classic street joint "Banned From T.V." featuring Big Pun, Nature, Cam'ron, Styles P and Jadakiss. While both tracks will live on in rap history forever, his smash hit "Superthug" produced by The Neptunes is what catapulted him to the top of the charts. "Superthug" hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Rap singles chart and peaked at No. 36 on the Hot 100. Noreaga recalled recording the song with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo in Miami on the 20th anniversary of the album.
"[The Neptunes] didn’t look like dorks in general, they looked like dorks to me," Noreaga told Billboard. "This is 44” waist pants time, and Pharrell had on tight [jeans]. He had on a choker. I thought that was hilarious. His first words was, 'No one listens to me. The one that will, will.' There was cockiness. He played me a beat, and I knew he was my favorite producer from this moment. Then he played a second one. Then he says, 'This third one, I don’t want you to listen to it until you get to Miami.' So, that was what really had me tempted. It was so hard not to hit that third song until I got to Miami."
While the entire album is a classic, "Superthug" remains one of the most memorable tracks on the album 24 years later. Listen to Noreaga's debut album N.O.R.E. below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE