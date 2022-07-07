July 7 In Hip-Hop History: Noreaga Drops His Debut Album 'N.O.R.E.'

“I was the hottest at the time I signed. And, other than DMX, I sold the most in my first week," Noreaga said of his debut LP during his 2018 appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. "DMX did 220[K], I did 163[K] — plus the other 18,000 that they pre-sold from me! Because they bootlegged it, and they still counted it!”

N.O.R.E., which is an acronym for N****s On (the) Run Eatin', was supported by three major singles including the title track and his classic street joint "Banned From T.V." featuring Big Pun, Nature, Cam'ron, Styles P and Jadakiss. While both tracks will live on in rap history forever, his smash hit "Superthug" produced by The Neptunes is what catapulted him to the top of the charts. "Superthug" hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Rap singles chart and peaked at No. 36 on the Hot 100. Noreaga recalled recording the song with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo in Miami on the 20th anniversary of the album.

