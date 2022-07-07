Kourtney Kardashian Tattooed Her Initial On Travis Barker: See The Pic
By Yashira C.
July 8, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her tattooing skills in a new Instagram story post. The Kardashian sister revealed that she tattooed her husband Travis Barker and that it's some of her "finest work."
The new tattoo is a "K" with a heart right beside it on his arm. "Some of my finest work @travisbarker," she wrote in the caption. Barker has gotten tattoos done by various family members over the years, according to People. In a 2016 interview with GQ, he shared that his kids Landon and Alabama have also given him tattoos. "I have this portion on my thigh where basically anytime I get tattooed, if they're around and they want to, they can grab the gun and doodle on me," he said. "It's like a sketchbook. Those are the memories that are really priceless."
See a photo of the tattoo below.
The Blink-182 drummer recently suffered a "life threatening" hospitalization due to pancreatitis. On Saturday (July 2), he released a statement about the incident on social media. “I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.” He added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”