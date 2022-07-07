Kourtney Kardashian Tattooed Her Initial On Travis Barker: See The Pic

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her tattooing skills in a new Instagram story post. The Kardashian sister revealed that she tattooed her husband Travis Barker and that it's some of her "finest work."

The new tattoo is a "K" with a heart right beside it on his arm. "Some of my finest work @travisbarker," she wrote in the caption. Barker has gotten tattoos done by various family members over the years, according to People. In a 2016 interview with GQ, he shared that his kids Landon and Alabama have also given him tattoos. "I have this portion on my thigh where basically anytime I get tattooed, if they're around and they want to, they can grab the gun and doodle on me," he said. "It's like a sketchbook. Those are the memories that are really priceless."

See a photo of the tattoo below.