Travis Barker Speaks Out After 'Life Threatening' Health Scare

Travis Barker has spoken out about his "life threatening" hospitalization. The Blink-182 drummer released a statement on his Instagram stories on Saturday (July 2.)

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.” He added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”

Kourtney also released a statement about the situation today. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," she wrote on her IG stories. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change." She continued, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday (June 28) after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took him to West Hills Hospital, near their home earlier that morning for the condition per TMZ. He was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment. Barker tweeted at the time, "God save me."